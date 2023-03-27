Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE KO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $263.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

