Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.75. 5,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

About Cochlear

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.28%.

(Get Rating)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.