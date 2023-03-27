Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Up 4.8%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.60. 367,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 625,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on COGT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $725.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.