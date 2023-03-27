Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Up 4.8%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.60. 367,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 625,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COGT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $725.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

