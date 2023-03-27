Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as low as $63.65 and last traded at $64.23. Approximately 4,098,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,465,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COIN. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $128,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,487 and have sold 383,234 shares valued at $18,396,219. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

