Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $54.91 on Monday. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 161.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $264,668.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

