Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $818,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 647,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 171,564 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $50.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

