Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $270.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.03. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

