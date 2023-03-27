Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 831 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

