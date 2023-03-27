Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $64.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

