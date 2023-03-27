Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, a growth of 257.8% from the February 28th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
CNRFF stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Monday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (CNRFF)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.