Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, a growth of 257.8% from the February 28th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

CNRFF stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Monday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded on November 22, 1988 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.