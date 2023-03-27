ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $115.72 million and $13.17 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00330546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,182.38 or 0.25855058 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010098 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.

The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.

Having lost the auction and following the core team’s choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.

It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.””

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

