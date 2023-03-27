Contrasting ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) & Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALJ Regional and Digital Media Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.10 -$4.64 million $2.54 0.67 Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.10 $2.20 million ($0.53) -1.21

Digital Media Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALJ Regional. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALJ Regional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ALJ Regional and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 446.88%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.3% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional 41.83% 217.41% 45.20% Digital Media Solutions -4.98% N/A -5.98%

Volatility & Risk

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ALJ Regional beats Digital Media Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALJ Regional

(Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Digital Media Solutions

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

