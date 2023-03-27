Contrasting Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Ebang International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.06 billion 1.05 -$267.42 million ($6.53) -3.80 Ebang International $51.45 million 0.59 $4.43 million N/A N/A

Ebang International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.05%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Ebang International.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -25.23% -177.91% -22.77% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ebang International beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Ebang International

(Get Rating)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

