Cormark Cuts Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$7.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance
TSE CPLF opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.32. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.23 and a 12-month high of C$16.88. The firm has a market cap of C$337.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
About Copperleaf Technologies
