Cormark Cuts Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$7.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

TSE CPLF opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.32. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.23 and a 12-month high of C$16.88. The firm has a market cap of C$337.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

