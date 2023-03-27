Cormark Trims Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Target Price to C$4.75

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.56% from the company’s previous close.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

VHI stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.94. 8,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.77.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

