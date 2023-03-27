Cormark Trims Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Target Price to C$4.75

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.56% from the company’s previous close.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
VHI stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.94. 8,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.77.
Vitalhub Company Profile
