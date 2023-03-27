Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $107.00 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $107.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.70 or 0.00039679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00060755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017426 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

