Cottage Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 9,296.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
