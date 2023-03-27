Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of American Tower worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.23. 954,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,245. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

