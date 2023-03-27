Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Stryker worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,450,000 after buying an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.29. The company had a trading volume of 260,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,221. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.