Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 65,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 370,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 64,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

