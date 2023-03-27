Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,053. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.64.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

