Crescent Sterling Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,811 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.08. 160,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

