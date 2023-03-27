Crescent Sterling Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,006 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 887,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 214.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.