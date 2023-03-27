Crescent Sterling Ltd. Invests $1.63 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 1.7% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

NYSE TD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.41. 756,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,815. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.