Crescent Sterling Ltd. Invests $320,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 90 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $821.85. 342,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,742. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $832.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $753.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $737.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

