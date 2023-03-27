Crescent Sterling Ltd. Purchases New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

