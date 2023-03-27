Crescent Sterling Ltd. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

VLO stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.88. 920,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

