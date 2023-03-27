Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,402 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG stock remained flat at $6.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 907,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,130. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 380 ($4.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 380 ($4.67) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.44.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

