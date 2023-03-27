Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,336 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,141 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.71. 490,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,211. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

