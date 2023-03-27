Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,528 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $269.52. 127,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

