Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.91.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.82. 138,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,495. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

