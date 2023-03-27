Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $17.73 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 50,275 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,497. The company has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Get Rating

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

