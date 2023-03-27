Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $20.59 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.08. The stock had a trading volume of 513,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,732. The stock has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

