Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $24.31 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,000. Elevance Health makes up 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $9.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $466.00. 164,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,919. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.68.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

