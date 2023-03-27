Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 880 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1 %

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 265,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,887. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

