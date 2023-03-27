Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,379 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.51. The stock had a trading volume of 625,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,096. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.