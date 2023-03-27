CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,926,798. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

