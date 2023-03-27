Curaleaf (CURLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

CURLF opened at $2.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -16.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

