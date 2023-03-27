Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Down 5.9 %

CYRBY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.