Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.57. 86,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,884. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

