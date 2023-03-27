Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Danaher by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.04. The company had a trading volume of 568,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,954. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.37. The firm has a market cap of $181.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.