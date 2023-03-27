DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.29

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $765,669.69 and $12.29 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00074510 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00151611 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00041966 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00041296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000201 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003668 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,909,391 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

