Delta Investment Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.16. 188,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,052. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.66. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

