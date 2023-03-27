Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after buying an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 126.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.35. 1,310,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.51. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.