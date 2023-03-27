Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $561,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

NYSE ESS traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $202.81. 140,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

