Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.14. 325,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,543. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

