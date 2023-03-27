Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 361 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.36. 746,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.68.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

