Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,138,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after purchasing an additional 683,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 573,440 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 242,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 184,158 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 373,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,358 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN remained flat at $23.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 103,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,501. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

