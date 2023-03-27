Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,474,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

