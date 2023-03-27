Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,690,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,817,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

